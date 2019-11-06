Victim identified in Saturday’s Cimarron Hills homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was found dead early Saturday morning at a vacant lot near Galley Road and Powers Blvd.

EPCO said the victim was found around 2:00 a.m. with suspicious injuries and Major Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Faircloth.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not yet released a cause of death.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 719-520-6666.