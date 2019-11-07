Victim identified in homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in the October 27 shooting at the 3800 block of Westmeadow Drive.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Alexis Sanchez of Colorado Springs.

CSPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and learned an acquaintance of the victim was handling a firearm inside the home, it discharged, and struck the victim.

That acquaintance, identified as 22-year-old William Garcia, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

Mr. Sanchez’s death is the 20th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, the city had 27 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

This case is still an active investigation.