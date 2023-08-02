(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The victim has also been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office from a fatal crash that happened on Saturday, July 29.

CSPD said on Saturday, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at East Fountain Boulevard and Jetwing Drive. Medical and Fire crews were also called to the scene and one of the drivers 28-year-old Amanda Trujillo was declared dead on the scene.

CSPD’s investigation revealed the other driver 19-year-old Luke Johnson was traveling west and allegedly ran a red light and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Trujillo. Detectives of the Major Crash Team learned that allegedly Johnson was traveling at a high rate of speed without his headlights on and CSPD said speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the El Paso Criminal Justice Center for charges of Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

CSPD said this is the 27th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023, that this time last year there were 26.