COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Columbia Street.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks of Colorado Springs. This shooting death was ruled a homicide.

Brooks’ death is the 14th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated 5 homicides this time last year.

Detectives are actively working to develop information about the incident and identify those involved. No arrests have been made and additional information will be released as appropriate.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.