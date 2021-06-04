Victim identified in deadly Security house fire

SECURITY, Colo. — A woman killed in a Security house fire has been identified.

On May 17, 2021, at approximately 2:31 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of Cypress Drive located in Security, Colorado. Deputies and the Security Fire Department responded, but the home was a total loss.

Due to the large flames and smoke coming out of the residence, deputies began evacuating neighboring homes while fire personnel attempted to extinguish the fire. Once the home was safe to enter, a deceased adult female was found.

The victim has been identified as 85-year-old Frieda Mason. A full investigation is launched to determine the cause of the fire and exactly how the person died.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Security Fire Department, Fountain Fire Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Fire Investigators from Fort Carson are working together in this active investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.