Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 115

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of the victim in the deadly motorcycle crash on Thursday, October 22.

The crash happened at approximately 3:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 115 and Gold Pass Heights and the motorcyclist died on scene.

Police determined the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 115 when a Ford Flex attempted a left hand turn from southbound Highway 115 onto eastbound Gold Pass Heights. The motorcycle struck the Ford Flex, causing the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Austin R. Smith of Colorado Springs, to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were not injured in the crash.

CSPD said at this time, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is continuing.

Smith is the 38th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020.