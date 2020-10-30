Victim identified in deadly Hancock Expressway crash Thursday, CSPD search for pick-up truck driver

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a woman who died from a crash on Thursday and is asking for the publics’ help in locating a man ran from the scene.

Officers were called around 12:13 a.m. to the serious crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Officers and a crew from the Colorado Springs Fire Department found the sole occupant of a Honda sedan had died from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Chevrolet pick-up truck, fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of first responders.

CSPD said they determined that the Honda, being driven by 52-year-old Rosalinda Jacquez of Colorado Springs, was northbound on South Academy Boulevard and was attempting a left-hand turn onto westbound Hancock Expressway when she was struck by the Chevrolet which was southbound on South Academy Boulevard.

Excessive speed on the part of the truck is suspected and evidence on scene points to the possibility that alcohol impairment may have been a factor as well.

The pick-up truck is described as a 1990 black Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck with construction equipment in the bed. The driver who ran from the scene is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, possibly in his late 30’s, wearing dark clothing. He may have an injury that is causing him to limp, as well as possible facial injuries resulting from the crash.

Jacquez is the 40th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year while at this time last year there were 38 traffic fatalities. There were 42 total traffic fatalities in 2019 in Colorado Springs.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.