Victim identified in deadly crash Sunday on Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is releasing more information about a deadly car crash on Marksheffel Road on Sunday, including the victims name.

On October 25 at approximately 2:54 p.m., officers were notified of a crash on Marksheffel Rd., approximately one-half mile north of Drennan Rd. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found that the front seat passenger of one of the involved vehicles was dead.

Investigators revealed a pick-up truck hauling another pick-up truck on a flat-bed trailer was traveling southbound on Marksheffel Rd. when it lost control in the snowy conditions and crossed into the northbound lanes. This resulted in a northbound SUV being struck.

The front seat passenger of the SUV, 42-year-old Renee Stevens of Fountain was killed.

The driver of the SUV, along with 5 children, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck were not injured.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing. It is believed that all individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Stevens is the 39th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 38 traffic fatalities.