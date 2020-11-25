Victim identified in deadly crash in East Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly crash in east Colorado Springs that happened on Friday, November 20 around 8 p.m.

The crash involved two cars at the intersection of East Uintah Street and North Logan Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, it was discovered one of the involved drivers needed medical attention. Members from the Colorado Springs Fire Department provided aid before the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police said the investigation revealed that a black Nissan Xterra and a silver Mercury Mountaineer were both traveling westbound on East Unitah Street in the same lane. As the Xterra slowed down to make a left turn onto North Logan Avenue, the Mountaineer was unable to stop and attempted to avoid rear-ending the Xterra by passing it on the left. In doing so, the Mountaineer sideswiped the Xterra and eventually ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree. The driver of the Xterra was unhurt.

On November 21, the driver of the Mountaineer, 43-year-old Armando O. Diaz of Colorado Springs, succumbed to the injuries he suffered during this crash.

Diaz is the 44th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. In 2019, at this time, there were 41 traffic fatalities in the city.

Diaz was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of this crash. Neither excessive speeds nor impairment are considered factors in the case.

The investigation into this crash is continuing.