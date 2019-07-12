Victim identified in deadly central Springs shooting on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man killed in a shooting at a central Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday morning has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 27-year-old Alex Franklin of Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened at the Ridgeview Place Apartments in the area of Carefree Circle and Van Teylingen Drive.

Police said Franklin was located and taken to the hospital, where he died.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been arrested.

Police ask that anyone with information on this shooting call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This death marks the 13th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, the city had 15 homicides.