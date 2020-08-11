Victim identified in Colorado Springs homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now identifying a man who was shot and killed on August 1 in Colorado Springs.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Mira Linda Point (Vineyards of Colorado Springs) on a reported assault and shooting.

CSPD says officers located a deceased adult male, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Ritchie Jr. of Colorado Springs, with an apparent gunshot wound.

A second adult male victim with multiple injuries constituting serious injuries was also located on scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for this criminal investigation.

Police say at the current time, all involved parties are accounted for and have been interviewed. There is no threat to the community.

Ritchie’s death is the 23rd homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs. CSPD investigated 14 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.