(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim who died of his injuries after a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In off North Chelton Road near the intersection with East Platte Avenue, has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Solton Heshmaty, of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, it is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), no arrests have been made, “however those involved have been accounted for.” CSPD said there is no danger to the community.

On Monday, July 17, just before 1:45 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In located in the 600 block of N. Chelton Rd. When officers arrived, they found Heshmaty who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

Police contacted two other men on the scene, one of which was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The two men were interviewed by detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit and released pending additional follow-up investigation.

According to CSPD, this is the 16th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 30 homicides investigated.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.