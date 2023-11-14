Victim identified after crash on North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a two-car crash that happened late last month.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the victim on Monday, Oct. 30, and identified her as 24-year-old Mar’Layza West.

Courtesy: CSPD, photo is of Mar’Layza West and was provided by her family.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 just after 11 p.m., CSPD responded to the crash on North Academy Boulevard at the intersection of East Platte Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one of the passengers, who was ejected from the vehicle and later identified as West, dead on the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined that an SUV traveling on North Academy Boulevard was attempting to turn left while another car, traveling southbound, was entering the intersection. The two vehicles collided and West, a passenger of the SUV, was ejected.

The other occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Speed is considered a factor in the investigation, according to CSPD.