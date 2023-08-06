(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Police Department (CSPD) received multiple calls about a shooting Saturday, Aug. 5, which left one person hospitalized.

Officers responded just after 10:15 p.m., to a shooting in the 2000 block of Capulin Drive near Monterey Road and South Circle Drive. The Assault Unit and Armed Violent Offender Unit later continued the investigation.

“A shooting victim arrived at the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition,” said CSPD.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.