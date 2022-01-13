Victim dies nearly a month after being shot; CSPD investigate shooting as a homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting that happened less than a mile away from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Falcon Division substation has turned into a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 10:18 p.m., two men were found in the parking lot of the CSPD Falcon Division substation. CSPD officers and medical personnel responded and discovered the men inside of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Both men had been shot.

Based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, officers determined the shooting happened at a business in the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard. The victims then managed to drive to the CSPD substation.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital due to their injuries, which were initially described as non-life-threatening.

One of the men was treated and eventually released from the hospital. The other man was admitted for further medical treatment. Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit assumed responsibility for this investigation on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, detectives were notified by medical staff that the man who had still been in the hospital died as a result of his injuries sustained during the shooting on Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the man. He has been identified as Ernesto Villagran, 36, of Colorado Springs.

Villagran’s death is the 44th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 39 homicides at that time in 2020.

This continues to be an active and open investigation. Further details will be released in the future as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.