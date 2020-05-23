Victim identified in deadly shooting at Memorial Park

This article has been updated.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police reported Saturday evening that one of the people shot Friday night at Memorial Park has died.

CSPD is saddened to report that one of the gunshot victims from the Memorial Park shooting has died. Awaiting the Coroner’s official identification before the victim’s name can be released. There is no suspect information or additional details available. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 23, 2020

CSPD said a group of nearly 50 people met at the park for a candlelight vigil to honor a woman who had recently passed away. They stated around 8:30 P.M. they responded to a call of shots fired after an unknown car drove by and someone in the vehicle started shooting at the crowd.

CSPD stated three men went to the hospital; one man drove himself. CSPD confirmed one of the victims has died.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased victim who was identified as 30-year-old Robert Collins of Colorado Springs.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description and no one in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

The death of the woman who was being honored during the vigil does not appear to have any connection to the drive-by shooting, according to CSPD.

Collins’s death is the 19th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated six homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.