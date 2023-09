(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has died after a crash earlier this week in Pueblo, near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 45-year-old Florencio Delgado Cordero of Pueblo died on the scene of the crash, which happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 4, in the 1500 Block of West Northern Avenue.

An autopsy is scheduled for the man, according to the Coroner.