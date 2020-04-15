Vice President Mike Pence will give USAFA commencement speech in person

Vice President Mike Pence listens during a briefing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The White House confirmed Tuesday evening that Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Colorado Springs to deliver remarks to the United States Air Force Academy Graduation.

The graduation is this Saturday, April 18th however, spectators are not allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2020 graduation will be held on the USAFA campus Terrazzo at 11 a.m.

Prior to this announcement, Vice President Pence was going to deliver his commencement message online.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.

The graduation will be livestreamed. The LIVESTREAM LINK IS HERE: https://youtu.be/qO3Ix_jKbZM

Here’s how the Pikes Peak region can help show support for the graduating class of 2020. Display an American flag in your front yard between now and Saturday, April 18 and take a selfie with it. Then share your photo to social media using #USAFAGrad2020