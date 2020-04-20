Veterans United Foundation making funding available for COVID-19 relief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The nation’s largest VA lender’s Veterans United Foundation is pledging $1 million to assist with COVID-19 relief in communities across the country, including in Colorado Springs.

Veterans United Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans.

“The heart of our foundation’s mission is enhancing lives,” said Dr. Amanda Andrade, chief people officer at Veterans United Home Loans. “Our employees are dedicated to giving back and providing relief efforts to the communities we call home during this difficult time.”

The pledged money will be used to purchase critical supplies such as masks for healthcare workers and will also provide emergency relief to organizations and individuals impacted by the pandemic.

Erik Morse the president of the Veterans United Foundation is encouraging organizations who help veterans to request funding. There are no requirements to receive funding.

“Not only is this a financial contribution, in many ways we want to show humans are doing good things, we all want to give back in a way that is meaningful, we are doing all we can and really appreciate the effort we are putting forth,” said Morse.

They have given $2,000 to Shield 616 in Colorado Springs for first responders.

>> Tap here to apply for your organization.