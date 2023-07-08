(COLORADO SPINGS) — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHH) dedicated a new home Saturday, July 7.

Karmen is a veteran and single mom has spent 200 hours helping build her not only new home, but also the homes of her neighbors through Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program.

The program partners with local workforce to families in need of affordable housing. Now, Karmen and her two boys are moving in. Her two boys are excited to decorate their new rooms, and Karmen is ready to enjoy her coffee with a view of Pikes Peak in the morning.

“I will always be thankful they came and touched my home,” said Karmen. “It’s always good to work on someone else’s house and see how they feel, just like you want to see how everyone else feels when working on your house.”

PPHH says 90 percent of there homes are built by volunteers, who work under the supervision of professional construction staff.

“Karmen’s home also showcases the importance of partnerships to Pikes Peak Habitat’s work.” said PPHH.