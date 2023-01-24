(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill confirmed to FOX21 News that it is closing its doors after 12 years of serving up spicy and authentic Jamaican cuisine to the Colorado Springs community.

Air Force veterans and Owners, Claudette and Glenroy Hutchinson came to Colorado Springs in April 2011 after Claudette retired from the Air Force to pursue their dreams of becoming business owners.

Bringing dishes that caught the eye of big names like Guy Fieri and featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,’ Spice Island Grill is known for its unique flavors and popular menu items including; Jerk and Curry Chicken and Oxtail Stew.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Spice Island Grill posted a message to customers on its Facebook page, stating it would be closing both locations in Colorado Springs permanently. In the statement, the Owners referenced a “lack of quality and qualified workers, increasing prices, and decreasing demands,” as factors that led to their decision.

“Also, as a small family business, the business of “Life“ has gotten in the way and therefore we have collectively, and individually decided to move on to other pursuits,” according to the statement.

Spice Island Grill also thanked customers for its outpouring of “love and support” from the Colorado Springs community and beyond.

“Our goal was to provide the best food, with the best service for the best price, and I hope we’ve done that. However, in today’s economic environment, we are finding it more difficult to exceed those goals we’ve set for ourselves,” the statement read.

Spice Island Grill also clarified to customers that both locations; 10 North Sierra Madre Street and 6829 Space Village Avenue, are now permanently closed.

“Again, we are so grateful for these 12 years and for the bonds we’ve created. I hope the name Spice Island Grill, will continue to resonate for years to come as a place where people in Colorado could come and enjoy a little bit of the ‘Islands’ in the Springs.”