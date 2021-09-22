Veteran asks for community’s help in searching for lost service dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Navy veteran in Colorado Springs is searching for his missing service dog after he went missing last month after a medical emergency.

Monday, Aug. 16, was the last time Michael Collins saw his best friend Jericho.

While going into 7-Eleven off of 19th Street and Unitah Street in Colorado Springs, Collins left Jericho with a homeless man he had become friends with. While inside the store, Collins suffered a seizure and lost Jericho in the chaos.

“On the 16th of last month, I had a really bad seizure where I hit my head, and they didn’t think I was going to make it. I haven’t been able to leave the hospital since to go looking for him. He’s pretty much my best friend–all I’ve got pretty much,” Collins said.

Collins, a U.S. Navy veteran who served four years, suffered a traumatic brain injury while in service which cracked his skull and causes him to experience seizures regularly.

His dog Jericho has always been by his side and since the emergency last month, Collins has been stuck in the hospital, relying on social media to help him find his dog.

“He‘s just really important to me. I think about him non-stop–I’ve gotten close to leaving the hospital without, you know, permission, but he’s all I think about, and I know he’s worried about me,” Collins said.







Jericho is a five-year-old tan pitbull, last seen wearing a collar with his registration tags. Collins said Jericho is distinctive with a white patch on his chest and left scar on his leg the shape of a triangle.

If you have any information on Jericho’s whereabouts, contact Michael Collins (719) 291-6826 or by email at cspringsmike@gmail.com.