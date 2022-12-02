(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Springs Vegan Market is hosting over 50 vegan vendors at a holiday market on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The Springs Vegan Market seeks to “promote and support vegan culinarians, small businesses, makers, and artists by organizing and planning a pop-up community market which will raise awareness about our local vegan businesses and products,” according to the website.
The holiday market will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center located at 925 South Institute Street in Colorado Springs.
A few food-oriented vendors include:
- Wildflour Bakehouse
- Johnny’s Green Gardens LLC
- Azteca Gourmet Tamales
- Twisted Gringo Foods
- The Urban Farmhouse Co.
- Fungus Farm Colorado
- Three Kings Kombucha
For those who want to support vegan businesses without eating vegan, here are some other vendor options:
- Mountain Moss 719
- Fvaery.Vintage
- Jade Doe Co
- Coconut Mini
- Bobisox
- Mutts & Motifs LLP
- Hapke’s Hortum Houseplants & Supply
The Springs Vegan Market’s website said, “Charitable donations and volunteer work will fund and enable us to inspire our community to choose a healthier, happier, and greener lifestyle.”