Vandalism on CSPD Operations Center and Red Rocks Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says over the last few weeks, they’ve seen an increase of graffiti on both public and private property.

Over the weekend, both the Police Operations Center and Red Rocks Canyon Open Space were vandalized.

Graffiti at the Red Rocks Canyon Open Space, Courtesy of CSPD

CSPD believes the vandalism at the Police Operations Center occurred Friday night. No words were written, just paint thrown on the POC lettering located on the front of the building. Police are actively investigating and do not have a suspect description.

STATEMENT FROM CSPD:

“We want everyone’s voices to be heard, and we are grateful to be standing beside our community as we move forward, but we do not wish for the property to be damaged in the process. While we can clean our headquarters, the natural sandstone rock formations at Red Rocks Canyon Open Space are permanently damaged. We are thankful to serve Colorado Springs and only ask that all of us, together, take care of our beautiful city.”