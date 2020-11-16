Utility worker injured in fire caused by damaged gas line

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A damaged gas line sparked a fire in Colorado Springs on Monday, November 16, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Utilites employee is expected to recover from injuries sustained when a damaged gas line sparked a fire in a Springs neighborhood on Monday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 3980 BarrelWood Court, which is located northeast of the intersection of East Woodmen and Rangewood.

Fire officials told a FOX21 News crew on scene that CSU workers were addressing a power outage in the area and inadvertantly damaged a gas line, which sparked a small fire. There is no evidence of a gas leak, but gas was still shut off to residences nearby at 3:30 p.m.

CSU hopes to have gas restored to all affected customers within the next several hours.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local