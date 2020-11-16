Utility worker injured in fire caused by damaged gas line

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Utilites employee is expected to recover from injuries sustained when a damaged gas line sparked a fire in a Springs neighborhood on Monday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews working to control natural gas feed fire. pic.twitter.com/C4PdgY3z9s — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2020

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 3980 BarrelWood Court, which is located northeast of the intersection of East Woodmen and Rangewood.

Fire officials told a FOX21 News crew on scene that CSU workers were addressing a power outage in the area and inadvertantly damaged a gas line, which sparked a small fire. There is no evidence of a gas leak, but gas was still shut off to residences nearby at 3:30 p.m.

CSU hopes to have gas restored to all affected customers within the next several hours.

