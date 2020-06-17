USPS: Mail carriers suffer thousands of dog bites in 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS– The United States Postal Service (USPS) reports a total of 5,803 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2019.

USPS says dog attacks and bites are 100 percent preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs.

“We’ve had 10 dog bites this year in Colorado Springs. One lady had tendons torn from her arm,” said Cletus Leppo, a city carrier at USPS.

To ensure mail carriers’ safety, dog owners should securely lock their dog in another room until a delivery exchange is done. If a dog is outside, the dog must be leashed away from the mailbox.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail will have to be picked up at the Post Office and service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there’s a lot of help out there. It takes five minutes to teach a client how to claim the front door and de-stress their dog,” said Ryan Brown, a Behavioral Therapist at Bark Busters Dog Training.