USAFA begins reopening facilities

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The U.S. Air Force Academy is reopening some base facilities. The Academy will also lift the Official Business Only restrictions starting Monday.

This means DoD identification cardholders can access the base, however services and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) activities may be limited and/or have restrictions.

The list below is subject to change. Please visit www.usafa.af.mil or Academy social media platforms for updates. MWR and services facilities hours are available at www.usafasupport.com/index.html.

Shopping at the exchange and commissary is open to all beneficiaries. Shopping hours for eligible users who live or work on the Academy is from opening until noon each day. All beneficiaries can shop from noon until closing.

The Eisenhower Golf Course is open to eligible DoD identification cardholders. Golfers must reserve tee-times and pay online and bring their own equipment. “Walk-ins” and the use of golf carts are prohibited. The tavern and snack bar remain closed.

Fishing lakes and trails on the Academy are now open for DoD identification cardholders.

The Community Center Fitness Center is open only to active duty service members who live or work on the Academy, with workouts limited to cardio equipment and weightlifting. There will be a limited number of people allowed in the gym and face coverings are required. Access to pool, basketball court, sauna, showers and fitness classes remain closed.

The following will be open beginning Monday (May 11):

Outdoor Recreation Rental Office will open only for equipment rentals. All reservations must be done by phone or online. Staff and patrons are required to wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 social distancing measures. Staff will accomplish daily sanitation of all equipment pre and post rental.

Arts & Crafts will open normal hours for pick-up and drop-off orders and reopen the studio by appointment only. Staff and patrons are required to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Auto Skills automatic and manual car wash stalls are open during normal duty hours. Stalls for personal projects/hobby work will be reserved by appointment only. Staff and patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 social distancing measures. Staff will also accomplish daily sanitation of loaned out tools.

Famcamp will open 60 RV spots/20 camp sites for those with existing reservations and personnel making permanent changes of station in or out of USAFA. Bathrooms and showers will remain closed with proper signage and instructions to patrons before they arrive. Minimal staff will be on site for trash pick-up/support.

Farish Recreation Center will open for camping by reservation only. Staff and patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 social distancing measures. Staff will also accomplish daily sanitation of cabins. Common showers and restrooms remain closed.

The Equestrian Center remains open for the care of boarded horses. The rental office will open normal hours to facilitate trail rides. Trail rides are reservation only. The center will also be open to the Remount Foundation.

Hours and restrictions are subject to change.

In addition, the base’s North Gate is open for all DoD identification cardholders Mon-Fri from 6-8 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. The Academy remains closed to visitors.