(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Band is set to host free concerts in December for the public, as part of its Holly & Ivy holiday performances.

The concerts are set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 and the USAFA Band will perform all across Colorado including; Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Aurora, and Longmont.

Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton

While the concerts are free and open to the public, tickets are required. “Patrons without tickets will be seated 15 minutes prior to start time after ticketed guests, as space allows,” according to a USAFA Band press release.

USAFA Band Holly & Ivy Performance Schedule 2022

Colorado Springs

Date: Dec. 12-13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 South Cascade Avenue

Tickets: Available at the box office

Pueblo

Date: Dec. 5-6

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place

Tickets: Available at the box office

Aurora

Date: Dec. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Cherokee Trail High School, 25901 E Arapahoe Road

Tickets: Reserve tickets on EventBrite

Longmont

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Vance Brand Civic Auditorium (Skyline High School), 600 East Mountain View Avenue

Tickets: Reserve tickets on EventBrite

The USAFA Band presents more than 400 performances each year and for more information on upcoming events or details on how to listen to the band, go to the USAFA Band website, which is linked above.