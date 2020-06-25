USAFA allows cadets to name new mascot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy has welcomed a new mascot into its ranks and is breaking with tradition by allowing cadets name the falcon.

Academy students will vote on a name for the female gyrfalcon from suggestions submitted on social media. Cadet Wing will vote on names later this year. #YourAcademy

Name suggestions submitted so far on Twitter include Athena, Blue, Soar, and Falcon McFalconface.

Academy spokeswoman Maurren Welch says the falcon chick was hatched in May. The chick is not yet old enough to reside in the mews with our other falcons and is under the care of our Master Falconer.

The academy’s previous falcon, Aurora, died in October after serving 23 years as the live mascot. Aurora was 23 years old, the Academy’s oldest mascot, living to be roughly twice the age of falcons in the wild.

Aurora, longest serving live mascot died Wednesday. Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Academy

Each falcon is normally named by its cadet falconer.