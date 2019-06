COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– USA paratriathlete Allysa Seely is nominated for an ESPY award. Seely is one of 26 Olympians and Paralympians nominated for the 2019 ESPYs.

She won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympics and is a three-time paratriathlon world champion.

Seely is nominated for the “Best Female Athlete with a Disability” category. You can vote for Seely and other athletes at www.espn.com