USA Diving moves to Olympic City

COLORADO SPRINGS — USA Diving is moving its national office from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Colorado Springs by the end of the year.

The announcement was made on Thursday. The move to Colorado Springs will allow an advantage to USA Diving due to being in the hometown to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

USA Diving has been headquartered in Indianapolis since 1981.

“We welcome USA Diving headquarters to Colorado Springs’ strong sports economy and growing cluster of national governing bodies,” said Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

“I can’t think of a better place for USA Diving to headquarter than right here in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, and we welcome them to our community,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “As a vibrant and beautiful city, we strive to embody the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect, and we are thrilled to invite more athletes to launch their inspirational Olympic dreams right here. We hope USA Diving, its athletes and staff find Colorado Springs to be a fabulous new hometown and we look forward to adding them to the list of 23 national governing bodies of sport already operating in Olympic City USA.”