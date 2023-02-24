Courtesy: The U.S. Olypmic and Paralypmic Museum

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Feb. 24, UC Health and the Colorado Avalanche partnered to host a watch party at the US Olympic and Paralympic museum in Colorado Springs.

The watch party extends the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort aimed at raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

UC Health invited oncology patients and oncology staff to attend as VIP guests. At the event, 75-100 total guests got the chance to explore the museum before the puck drop between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

FOX21 Sports is covering the event and will continue to give updates.