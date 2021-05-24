US Highway 50 closed for 24 hours in Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Little Blue Creek Canyon project will have U.S. Highway 50 closed in both directions for 24-hours between Mile marker 123 – 127 until Tuesday, May 25, until 5:30 p.m.

The roadway is fully closed in both directions and no vehicles will be able to pass. It lies between Fitzpatrick Mesa and Blue Mesa and is south of Morrow Point Reservoir and southeast of Cimarron, Colorado. The 24-hour closure is necessary for the safe removal of a large section of rock. Emergency vehicles will be able to get through the project area.



“This afternoon during regularly scheduled activities associated with rockwork, crews discovered a large rock formation to be compromised. The rock formation sits approximately 100 feet above the highway and is likely 1,000 tons. Due to the safety of motorists, the full roadway closure is necessary,” says Kathleen Wanatowicz, Public Information Manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project. “ We thank everyone for their patience as we work to safely remove the rock formation and create a clear roadway.”

Arrowhead Residents: Access from Gunnison (east side) is possible for Arrowhead residents and Alpine Plateau Road, traffic control will be on duty. Detour routes are recommended.