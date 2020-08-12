US 24 shoulder closures between Falcon Hwy and New Meridian Road

COLORADO SPRINGS– Starting Wednesday, construction work will begin on US 24 between Falcon Hwy and New Meridian Road.

El Paso County Department of Public Works’ contractor, HEI Civil, expects the work to take approximately one year, through summer 2021.

Work will include:

24/7 shoulder closure on eastbound US 24 to complete removal and erosion control work

Extend the existing concrete box culvert

Place embankment in connection with the US 24 and Meridian Road Improvements Project

Typical work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Limited weekend or night work is possible.

Drivers & Motorists:

Follow the normal traffic movement on US 24

There will be no speed or vehicle restrictions in connection to the shoulder closure work zone

Use caution when traveling through the work zone

Watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades

Project details:

Work on this project consists of connecting “New” Meridian to US 24

Extending it to Falcon Highway

Creating a full movement signalized intersection at “New” Meridian and US 24,

Converting the full movement “Old” Meridian and US 24 intersection to right in/right out access only

Constructing a Park-n-Ride facility south of US 24 adjacent to “New” Meridian and “Old” Meridian

Funding for this project is provided by Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA), the Federal Highway Association and El Paso County.