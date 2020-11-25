UPS truck slams gas line and townhome in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A UPS truck crashed into a home on the south side of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the crash where the truck also hit a gas meter. The crash was on 4293 Prestige Point.

According to police, the UPS driver parked the truck to make a delivery and the truck rolled down the hill hitting a building. The truck also sheared off a gas main in the process.

CSFD is working on the gas leak. Up to four units at the townhome complex could be affected.

