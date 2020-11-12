Update: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms new COVID-19 cases at jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County jail has infected hundreds of inmates and staff.

As of Wednesday, November 11 the Sheriff’s Office confirms 148 inmates and 19 staff members have lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, 863 inmates and 90 staff members have lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Very confusing, but within the last hour @EPCSheriff has changed yesterday's number of #COVID19 positive inmates from 911 to 687. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5uLoiEZrxy — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) November 12, 2020

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has created a web page to provide transparency for COVID-19 updates involving inmates and staff.

The El Paso County Jail has 1305 inmates, 224 deputies and 133 civilian employees in total, according to EPSO.

In March, we put in place emergency operating plans for just this circumstance. We have made significant adjustments to how we normally operate the facility to combat this outbreak. We will continue to test and care for every employee and inmate and provide the safest facility possible under these rapidly evolving conditions.

At this point in time, there have been no inmates who have had to be hospitalized. They are all being treated in the facility by our medical provider, WellPath.

