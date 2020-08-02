UPDATE: 4 children missing from family have been safely located

Top Stories

by: KDVR

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (10:19 p.m.): The four children missing have been located and are safe, according to Denver police.

UPDATE (8:02 p.m.): Denver police Tweeted a photo of the car Lino Pacheco was last seen driving.

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.): An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing children last seen with their non-custodial father, who is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet-9 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown/black eyes.

ORIGINAL: Four Hispanic children are missing from the 4400 block of N. Vine Street and were last seen with their non-custodial father, Lino Pacheco at 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. They were in a 2002 red Acura TL with an off-colored trunk secured with bungee cords.

Menika Pacheco is a nine-year-old girl, who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 85 pounds. She was wearing a white dress with white leggings.

An eight-year-old boy, Dominic Marks, has long black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He was wearing an orange Broncos shirt, black shorts and a Broncos hat.

Nathaviya Pacheco, 11, has black hair and brown eyes wearing a blue t-shirt with blue jean shorts. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Lino Pacheco Jr. is an 11-year-old boy who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or children fitting the descriptions, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local