Upcoming events will temporarily close Manitou Incline

The Manitou Incline will see temporary closures this summer, due to planned events.

MANITOU SPRINGS — Incline enthusiasts will need to plan for some alternate exercise, when upcoming events temporarily close the popular hiking trail.

The Manitou Incline will be closed for the Barr Trail Mountain Race on July 28 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent on August 24 and 25 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hikers climb an average 1,000 trips up the Incline each day in the summer months. In 2018, more than 264,000 trips were counted on the trail, which can be accessed near the base of the Barr Trail.