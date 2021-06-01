Upcoming dry weather prompts fireworks ban in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — According to a recent drought monitor, all of El Paso County is in either the moderate drought or abnormally dry categories. The county also said predictive services are forecasting a drying trend starting late May, early June, and continuing through July.

Therefore, starting Tuesday, June 1, Sheriff Bill Elder has made the sale, use, or posession of fireworks of any kind illegal within the areas of Unicorporated El Paso County. Violators may be punished by a fine of up to $750, and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

Illegal fireworks include:

Bottle rockets

Firecrackers of any type

Mortars

Roman Candles

Fountains

Ground spinners

Smoke bombs

Sparklers

Meanwhile, “trick noise makers” are not classified as fireworks and are not included in the above ban. “Trick noise makers” include:

Snaps (small paper wads that are thrown on the ground)

Champagne poppers (pull string and they launch colored paper)

Pull string poppers (small 2″ paper tubes with a string on each end)

If you notice residences selling or using fireworks, the sheriff’s office asks you call their nonemergency number: (719) 390-5555.