(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs police and Colorado Springs School District 11 have increased their presence at Coronado High School after an “unusual number of Safe2Tell reports,” according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD told FOX21 News that the reports were apparently about a threat at Coronado on Friday afternoon, Nov. 17. CSPD said it has been looking into the reports overnight and the threat “does not appear to be credible.”

Police said a notice was sent out to parents by the District, and CSPD has increased its presence at the high school, as has D11.

Coronado High School is located on the west side of Colorado Springs near the intersection of West Fillmore Street and Mesa Road. FOX21 has reached out to D11 for comment and will update this article once we hear back.