DENVER (KDVR) — Another shooting on a college campus sent students running for safety on Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Three people were killed and another was hurt, and police said the suspect was dead.

When the shooting began, hundreds of students went running to hide and find safety, including students from here in Colorado. FOX31 spoke with a student from Telluride who’s a junior at the school.

Jack Dubroff said he was not on campus at the time, but one of his roommates was in the building when the shooting happened. He said he was headed to campus to meet his roommates when he heard the news.

“It’s scary to see just like places that I normally walk as a crime scene, and to think that I could have been there,” Dubroff said.

He said the roommate who was there had just finished presenting for his final when officers entered their classroom and told them to get down and hide. After a few minutes, they were told to evacuate.

That’s when Dubroff’s roommate reached out and told him what was happening.

“My girlfriend was about to be going into the building that it happened at, moments before, and decided not to go in. So it’s like, I can’t imagine for the people that had friends that were in there and were worried about them,” Dubroff said.

He said he then saw helicopters circling campus and could hear all of the sirens. None of them realized the severity of what was going on until they were back home together.

“It’s just scary for everybody knowing we might have known having traumatic experiences from that or might have been injured,” he said.

Dubroff said going back to campus now scares him. He said he’ll be looking over his shoulder more and having his safety in mind.

He’s hoping for heightened security across campus.

The suspect is an older white man who may have had a connection to a person who works on campus, two sources told News Now Investigators at Nexstar’s KLAS. That person has not been publicly identified yet.