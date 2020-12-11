Units conduct noise-generating training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Multiple units at Fort Carson will be conducting artillery gunnery operations on Fort Carson through Dec. 15.

The training is necessary so units are prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.

Increased noise and dust should be expected including in the evenings and throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions on Fort Carson. Increased noise and dust should also be expected just south and west of Fort Carson Gate 19.

Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.