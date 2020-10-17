United States Attorney’s Office combats violent crime by advancing four firearms cases

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018 photo, clouds build over the state Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado lawmakers convene their 2019 session with Democrats in control of both chambers and Democrat Jared Polis set to take control of the governor’s office on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER– United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced the results from prosecuting crimes committed with firearms on Saturday. Two of the cases happened in Colorado Springs.

Guilty plea in U.S. v. Michael Phillip Gonzales (case number 20-cr-194)

Michael Phillip Gonzales pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm while in Colorado Springs. During the course of an investigation, police contacted the defendant, a known gang member, in a store parking lot.

A search of the suspects car revealed a backpack containing a firearm.

The defendant was not allowed to possess this weapon due to a prior conviction.

Guilty plea in U.S. v. Leon Salazar (case number 20-cr-27)

Leon Salazar pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm while in Colorado Springs. During the course of an investigation, law enforcement found firearms Salazar’s storage shed and in the trunk of his vehicle.

He was not allowed to possess these weapons because he had a prior felony conviction.

Guilty plea in U.S. v. Novan Greenwood (case number 20-cr-58)

Novan Greenwood pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition while in Wheat Ridge.

In September of 2019, Greenwood went to a shooting range with his own weapons and purchased ammunition for target practice. The defendant had a prior felony conviction that prohibited this activity.

Sentencing hearing in U.S. v. Dashe Eugene Armstrong (case number 18-cr-551)

On November 11, 2018, Dashe Eugene Armstrong, a known gang member, was shot at by a rival gang member near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence, according to the Attorney General’s office.

There were busy restaurants, bars and businesses in the immediate vicinity, as well as a large group of homeless individuals.

Five innocent homeless people were shot, with one dying from his injuries.

Armstrong was also shot in the foot. He returned fire.

He was a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm or the ammunition he used during the shootout. Armstrong received a sentence of time served, followed by 3 years on supervised release.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney Dunn announced that since June his office has obtained 51 indictments related to firearms as part of a concerted effort to address violent crime.