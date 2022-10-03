(COLORADO SPRINGS) — United Airlines has confirmed to FOX21 that it will discontinue its Los Angeles (LAX)-Colorado Springs (COS) service, effective January 2023.

United sent a statement to FOX21 confirming the suspension of LAX-COS service on Monday, Oct. 3.

We are suspending our LAX-Colorado Springs service this January. We continue to serve Colorado Springs from Denver, Houston and Chicago O’Hare. We regularly adjust our schedule for a variety of reasons, including demand and the broader needs of our network. United Airlines

While United will discontinue its LAX-COS service, Delta Air Lines announced in September that it would be adding nonstop service to Atlanta, effective June 2023.

Frontier Airlines also announced in September that it would discontinue its services from COS, effective November 2022.

A spokesperson for COS sent a statement to FOX21 and confirmed that the LAX-COS route would be suspended by United.