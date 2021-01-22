United Airlines plans additional flights at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced a significant increase in service by United Airlines beginning February 11.

United plans to increase service to 11 daily nonstop flights from Colorado Springs, operating with mainline and regional aircraft and increasing the number of daily seats by 8.5% versus last year.

United also plans to re-launch its COS to Los Angeles (LAX) nonstop service, which was previously suspended due COVID-19. With this re-launch, United serves Colorado Springs from four of its hubs – Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

“We look forward to enhancing and rebuilding service between Colorado Springs and four United hubs,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “This expansion will provide travelers with seamless, nonstop connections to our global network, including our Denver hub that serves more than 160 destinations worldwide– the most of any airline.”

United Airlines Schedule effective February 11, 2021:

Denver (DEN)

o 6 daily nonstop flights (Including 3 Mainline aircraft)

Chicago (ORD)

o 2 daily nonstop flights (Including 1 Mainline aircraft)

Houston (IAH)

o 2 daily nonstop flights

Los Angeles (LAX)

o 1 daily nonstop flight (starting February 12)

United will resume nonstop service from Colorado Springs and Los Angeles using Embraer E175 aircraft with 70 seats, including United First with 12 First Class seats, 16 United Economy Plus seats and 42 United Economy seats.