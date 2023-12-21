DENVER (KDVR) — Police investigated an unfounded threat at a Colorado Supreme Court justice’s home on Thursday night.

The state’s high court notably just issued a controversial decision that disqualified Donald Trump from the Colorado primary ballot next year.

A spokesperson with a metro-area police department said a threat was reported at the home’s address Thursday evening. Police responded and determined the report was unfounded.

FOX31 independently confirmed the home belongs to a Colorado Supreme Court justice. However, FOX31 has decided not to release specific location or identifying information that could compromise the justice’s safety.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled Tuesday that the former president was disqualified from the ballot based on the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, FOX31 has witnessed violent online discourse about the justices’ decision and reached out to the Colorado Supreme Court for a response. The court said security protocols are not discussed publicly, but justices have been advised to be on high alert and report any threatening behavior.

Trump’s team plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.