Unemployed Coloradans will receive stimulus payment per Governor Polis

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it would make one-time stimulus payments in the amount of $375 to Coloradans struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Jared Polis issued the executive order on Wednesday.

Most unemployed insurance (UI) claimants will be eligible to receive that money, but not all.

Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020, are eligible to receive the one-time payment.

The Department estimates approximately 435,000 people will be eligible and each one will receive an email or call from the Department. However, claimants are encouraged to log in to their benefits accounts and ensure that their address is up-to-date and their selected payment method is correct.

According to the department, claimants should receive their payment the first week of December.