(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fire underground overnight on Monday, Sept. 11 in downtown Colorado Springs caused evacuations in the area of East Kiowa Street and North Nevada Avenue and caused power to be shut off in the area, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD said the fire was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, saying they received reports of a fire coming from a manhole in the area of 101 E. Kiowa St. When crews arrived they found fire coming out of multiple manholes about 10 feet in the air. CSFD was able to keep the fire from getting to buildings in the area.

CSFD reported that at 3:15 a.m. the fire had been knocked down, however, there was heavy smoke, and advised the public to avoid the area. CSFD reported to FOX21 at the time that the area between East Platte Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue and N. Nevada Ave. and E. Kiowa St. is the area that they are keeping everyone from.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

The power was out from south of E. Platte Ave. to Pikes Peak Ave. between S. Tejon St. to South Weber Street due to the fire.

CSFD said Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is working to determine the cause of the fire as the fire was near the electrical infrastructure underground. At the time there were no injuries due to the fire.

CSFD said they have an evacuation for all buildings from the north side of E. Kiowa St. between S. Tejon St. to N. Nevada Ave. due to very high levels of Carbon Monoxide throughout the buildings. CSFD was working to clear out the CO so the buildings could be habitable again.

The parking garage at E. Kiowa St. and N. Nevada Ave. will be closed indefinitely due to the fire.