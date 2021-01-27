Ultra-fast 5G wireless speeds coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs now has ultra-fast 5G wireless service, as Verizon announced their 5G Ultra Wideband service Wednesday. Ultra-fast 5G will dramatically accelerate customer’s digital transformation and revolutionize how they interact digitally.

“Colorado Springs is excited to join the list of America’s major cities where ultra-fast 5G wireless service is available,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “5G is the most advanced wireless technology available today. It will give residents the ability to utilize wireless services like never before, as well as pave the way for the city to utilize these technologies and deploy advanced smart cities projects in the future.”

The main benefits of 5G include much higher download speed and lower latency. Data can be transferred between 5G connected devices almost instantly, increasing the capacity of wireless devices connected to the network at the same time, which enables advanced services. It will also pave the way for smart cities initiatives – exciting technologies like connected and autonomous vehicles, smart streetlights, smart trash, smart kiosks and more.

“This has been a long and collaborative process with various City departments and the private sector,” said Joshua Pace, Telecommunications Specialist with the City’s Office of Innovation. “We are excited that it is coming to fruition and look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities that 5G brings to our community.”

The City of Colorado Springs’ Office of Innovation, Planning and Development Department and Colorado Springs Utilities has been working with multiple wireless providers to facilitate the installation of the small cell infrastructure necessary for 5G and enhanced 4G service. While primarily federal and state laws govern small cell infrastructure and require municipalities to allow it to be placed in the public right of way, municipalities can set aesthetic design standards to minimize the impact of the small cell infrastructure. The City has developed a small cell permitting process, design standards and terms and conditions for operating and maintaining small cell installations. The City cannot regulate small cells based on radio frequency emissions.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maintains sole authority for regulating in this area. For more information about federal, state and local authority and regulations, visit Colorado Springs.gov/smallcells.