UCHealth receives shipment of Moderna vaccine in the fight against COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO.– UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region received an allotment of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North received 800 doses. Vaccines were also delivered to UCHealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

The state will receive 95,600 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado is set to receive 46,800 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment.

Colorado is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, which means vaccines are only available for frontline health care workers at this time.

Hospital workers received the vaccine first, and the next shipment will go to people who live and work at long-term care and assisted living facilities.

The state expects at-risk people 65 years and older will begin to be vaccinated in the spring and the rest of the general public come summertime.

Vaccines are not currently available to the general public.